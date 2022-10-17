Dazy Keeps It Moving with New Single/Video "On My Way"

Dazy, the rock project of Richmond, Virginia’s James Goodson, is back with another new single ahead of OUTOFBODY (Oct. 28, Lame-O Records). Out now alongside a music video, “On My Way” is the third single off Dazy’s debut album after “Split” and “Rollercoaster Ride.”

Dazy goes 3/3 with “On My Way,” staying true to his vision of combining “big room, widescreen hooks with homemade, bedroom production,” as press notes put it. Goodson shrugs off existential dread (“Comet won’t miss, but I’ll just be on my way / Spreading that stress, but I’ll just be on my way”) over a drum machine beat and blown-out guitar and bass, eventually whammy-ing his way into a pocket of spacey psych-rock. Feedback and guitar fuzz hang in the air alongside Goodson’s vocal harmonies, a rare unmoored moment that he follows with one last crashing, power-pop shoutalong.

Next week, Dazy will support Militarie Gun and MSPaint on a handful of northeastern U.S. tour dates. The band (who perform live as a four-piece) have also added three new December headlining shows in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Check out “On My Way” below, and find Dazy’s tour dates further down, with new shows in bold.

Dazy Tour Dates:

October

26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs^

27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus^

28 – Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall^

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club^

30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar Upstairs^

December

01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

03 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

04 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

(^ supporting Militarie Gun, MSPaint)