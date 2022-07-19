Dead Cross Announce II, Mike Patton Opens Up About Mental Health

2021 was a rough year for almost everyone. After a long period of isolation, society opened up at a mile a minute, live music returning and tours being announced left and right. Mike Patton had a busy year ahead of him with Faith No More’s massive reunion tour and Mr. Bungle’s additional reunion shows rescheduled for throughout 2021. Then, everything was canceled, with the band and Patton citing “mental health reasons.” Almost a year on from the shocking news, Patton appears to be in a better place and is ready to announce the newest album from his supergroup Dead Cross titled II, out Oct. 28 via Ipecac Recordings/Three One G.

The album’s first single “Reign of Terror” is a face-melter. From layered harmonies of shrieks to Patton’s buttery smooth baritone and growls, everything comes together over Michael Crain’s ripping guitars and Dave Lombardo’s crashing drums. The accompanying video shows collage versions of the band wreaking havoc upon the Supreme Court.

II was the result of an outpour of support following Crain’s surprise cancer diagnosis. “Words can’t even begin to describe how much this album means to me. It’s birthed of pain and uncertainty,” explains Crain. “The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Mike Patton opened up about the circumstances leading to Faith No More’s tour cancellation in 2021. “At the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, ‘This is f**king great. I can stay home and record.’ I’ve got a home studio. So I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s the big deal?’ Patton explained. “And then something clicked, and I became completely isolated and almost antisocial [and] afraid of people.”

Patton was eventually diagnosed with agoraphobia, telling Rolling Stone, “I got freaked out by being around people. And maybe that was because I spent two years basically indoors during COVID. I don’t know. Maybe it reinforced feelings that I already had. But just knowing about it, talking about it, really helped.”

Dead Cross is a supergroup composed of members from Retox, The Locust, Slayer and Faith No More. Their ripping self-titled debut was released in 2017 and was produced by the renowned hardcore and nu-metal figure Ross Robinson.

Below, listen to “Reign of Terror” and preorder II here.