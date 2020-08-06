Dear Nora Announces Reissue of Triple LP Three States

Dear Nora, the now-disbanded indie outfit helmed by Katy Davidson (they/them), has announced the reissue Three States: Rarities 1997-2007, the last release the band put out before disbanding. The limited edition triple LP box set, released originally by Magic Marker in 2008 as a double CD, will be released via Ordinal Records on vinyl for the first time. The set will feature 60 tracks, including three new bonus tracks, one of which was released earlier today.

”’Time Is Now’ is a song that tells a timeless story from a zoomed-out perspective, Davidson says. “The narrator has come to a deeper understanding by taking life lessons into account from a distance. But it’s also zoomed-in. It’s a meditation on the exact present moment, which is constantly arriving and leaving, elusive, but something that we pursue as if it’s the holy grail. I wrote and recorded the song in 2017, intending to include it on Skulls Example, but it just didn’t fit. I recorded a second version in 2019, which is the one that appears on this collection. I recorded this version purposely in the style of Simon and Garfunkel, and I was hoping it would provide the soundtrack to an advertisement. That didn’t come to fruition, so I’m including it on this release.”

Listen to “Time Is Now (Autumn Version),” the bonus track released today, here. Preorder the box-set here.