Hear Death Cab for Cutie Play Songs From Transatlanticism & More on This Day in 2008

If you’re a Death Cab for Cutie fan, you may have been tuning into frontman Ben Gibbard’s weekly Live From Home livestreams, beamed in straight from his house to your computer or phone on Thursday evenings during the ongoing pandemic. It’s a testament to the heart of DCFC’s fans, a devoted and caring bunch. The band released their most recent album, Thank You for Today, in 2018, and an EP followed in 2019.

But perhaps their most iconic album is 2003’s Transatlanticism, one of the best albums Barsuk has ever released. On this day (April 28) in 2008, Death Cab for Cutie stopped by a Daytrotter outpost in Seattle, just a couple hours away from their native Bellingham, Washington. They defined a decade of Pacific Northwest indie-rock with Transatlanticism, and in this session you can hear them play “The New Year,” the album opener. DCFC also performed songs from 2001’s The Photo Album, 2008’s Narrow Stairs and more.

Listen to Death Cab for Cutie’s 2008 Daytrotter session below, and/or download it on NoiseTrade right here. Be sure to download the Paste Music & Daytrotter app in order to save it to a playlist or queue.