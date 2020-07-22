Death Valley Girls Announce New Album, Release Lead Single

LA’s indie mystical punks Death Valley Girls are back with a forthcoming album Under the Spell of Joy out Oct. 2 via Suicide Squeeze, and the lead single “The Universe” is out today.

Vocalist/guitarist Bonnie Bloomgarden said of the album and track:

“Under the Spell of Joy is a space-gospel record. We believe we served as channels for what we think are guides. As we learn what the songs are about we realize they are meant to be sang like chants, hymns, or spells. Most of the songs were recorded with 12 voices, including a kids choir! We are learning that words with intention and energy hold so much power, especially when said or sang with a group. “The Universe” is a song to sing, a space to be, a time to think, remember, and truly feel that not only are we all connected, but we are also being guided.”

The song is noisy and chaotic, constantly brimming with synths and even a saxophone, and the vocals are distant like echoes in an alleyway. There’s something otherworldly about it, and the collage-like music video adds mesmerizing visuals.

Preorder Under the Spell of Joy here, and watch the video for “The Universe” below. Further down, revisit Death Valley Girls’ 2016 Daytrotter session.