The Decemberists Announce 3 Streaming Concerts After Canceling Summer Tour

In lieu of the 20th Anniversary tour the band had been planning to celebrate this summer, The Decemberists have returned with a new announcement today: A trio of ticketed, streaming concerts to celebrate the occasion. Colin Meloy and crew will be performing a deep cut of songs from the band’s entire, lengthy discography during the shows, which are scheduled to broadcast on April 11, 18 and 25 at 8 p.m. ET each day.

For the completionists, each show will have “its own unique setlist that spans our entire career,” and tickets can be purchased for any of the individual shows. General advance tickets will run you $25, although there’s also a VIP ticket option that will include post-show Q&A and an exclusive three-song performance each night. Tickets are on sale now, and can be had right here.

It was with truly heavy hearts that we announced the cancellation of this summer’s tour. We really had hoped that we’d be able to play in front of you sweaty, singing thousands when we postponed the dates initially — and while there is every reason to believe that this pandemic may soon be a strange and bitter memory (yay vaccines! yay science!), it just isn’t wise to gather together in our sweaty, singing multitudes quite yet. So no: it’s time to move on, to better and stranger and newer things. Something will go down in summer 2022, but it will be the ushering in of a new era and not so much recognizing the eras that have passed.

BUT HAVE NO FEAR: In its place, we have decided to host a special celebration of our twenty or twenty one orbits ‘round the sun in a series of STREAMING CONCERTS! We’ve assembled a career-spanning setlist, the ups and the downs, the longs and the shorts, the quiets and the louds, and plan to perform them live over the course of three evenings, streamed directly into your living room, parlor, bunkhouse, or observatory. Announcing: TWENTY (OR TWENTY ONE) YEARS BEFORE THE MAST: THE INTERNET CONCERTS!

So there you have it. Those who have been following the band for decades will surely enjoy this musical retrospective.