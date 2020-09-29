Deerhoof Share Surprise New Covers Album Love-Lore

Deerhoof dropped a new covers album on Monday called Love-Lore containing a whopping 43 songs.

Premiering it initially during a listening party, Deerhoof covered songs on the album by The Beach Boys, Kraftwerk and The Velvet Underground, to name a few. Previously, the band had already released three albums this year: the b-sides compilation Surprise Symphonies, a new studio LP called Future Teenage Cave Artists and a Bandcamp record, To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough, benefitting Black Lives Matter.

Love-Lore was recorded live in one afternoon on the Lower East Side of NYC, adding to the spontaneity behind its release process. It’s currently available as a digital version for free on their website here, and the paid physical edition includes a limited-edition poster created by bassist Satomi Matsuzaki.

View the full tracklist and cover art for Deerhoof’s new album Love-Lore below. Keep scrolling to listen to their 2009 Daytrotter session.

Love-Lore Album Art:

Love-Lore Tracklist:

1. “In All Languages” – Ornette Coleman

2. “Excerpt From Spatial Serenade” – J.D. Robb

3. “Macrosolutions To Megaproblems” – Voivod

4. “Earthlight” – Earl Kim

5. “Knight Rider” – Stu Phillips

6. “Ohio Bell” – Raymond Scott

7. “Music For Renaissance Instruments” – Mauricio Kagel

8. “Electric Avenue” – Eddie Grant

9. “Cars” – Gary Numan

10. “Kontakte” – Karlheinz Stockhausen

11. “Wonderful” – The Beach Boys

12. “Star Trek: Balance Of Terror” – Gerald Fried

13. “All Fours” – Pauline Oliveros

14. “Rainbow Connection” – Paul Williams

15. “For Ann (Rising)” – James Tenney

16. “Oscillations” – Silver Apples

17. “Driven To Tears” – The Police

18. “We Are The Robots” – Kraftwerk

19. “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” – John Williams

20. “Patterns IN A Chromatic Field” – Morton Feldman

21. “They Dwell On Other Planes” – Sun Ra

22. “Unfunky UFO” – Parliament

23. “Space Talk” – Asha Puthli

24. “Ottave Commandamento: Corri Veloce” – Ennio Morricone

25. “Homily For Snare Drum” – Milton Babbitt

26. “Song for a Future Generation” – The B52’s

27. “Mechanical Accordion” – Sofia Gubaidulina

28. “O Astronauta” – Vinicius De Moraes & Baden Powell

29. “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” – Dionne Warwick

30. “Of Flying Cars and the Declining Rate of Profit” – David Graeber

31. “Improvisation” – Derek Bailey

32. “The Jetsons” – William Hanna & Hoyt Curtin

33. “C-M=B05” – Anthony Braxton

34. “Shadows For Contrabass Solo” – Gyorgy Kurtag

35. “The Perking Coffee Pot” – Eric Siday

36. “Variatons Aldous Huxley In Memoriam” – Igor Stravinsky

37. “Pulsar” – Caetano Veloso

38. “Uno Espressione” – Luigi Nono

39. “Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima” – Krzysztof Penderecki

40. “Empty Words” – John Cage

41. “Drip Music” – George Brecht

42. “All Tomorrow’s Parties” – The Velvet Underground

43. “Example #22” – Laurie Anderson