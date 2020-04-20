Deerhoof Share New Single "'Farewell' Symphony"

Deerhoof released “‘Farewell’ Symphony,” the third single from their forthcomig album Future Teenage Cave Artists, out May 29 via Joyful Noise Recordings. The track is a supercut of six performances of the final movement of Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Farewell” Symphony.

Drummer Greg Saunier explains the inspiration for the chaotic homage:

“Just imagine if all the living things that’ve been done in by capitalism could reunite for one big final bow! All the extinct cool underground music scenes, all the extinct species of plants and animals, all the extinct arts and educational and political systems that were meant to help people…they’d all be there!”

The group tweeted Monday that the video for “‘Farewell’ Symphony” “is if everything goes extinct then afterwards you can all come back for a big final bow.”

Future Teenage Cave Artists will be the 15th studio album from experimental outfit Deerhoof, which formed in 1994. The group released two prior singles for the album, “Future Teenage Cave Artists,” and “The Loved One,” earlier this year.

Deerhoof will host a YouTube livestream listening party for Future Teenage Cave Artists at 4 p.m. ET today (April 20), followed by a Skype Q&A. Tune in here.

Listen to “Farewell Symphony” below.