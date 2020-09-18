Watch The Video For Deftones' New Single "Genesis"

The legendary metal group Deftones shared new single “Genesis” from their forthcoming album Ohms, which drops on Sept. 25 via Reprise/Warner Records. The new song follows the release of the album’s title track last month.

“Genesis” comes with a video directed by Sebastian Kökow and live performance direction from Clemente Ruiz.

Watch the “Genesis” video below and scroll further down to watch the “Ohms” video. Keep scrolling for the Ohms album artwork and tracklist.

01. Genesis

02. Ceremony

03. Urantia

04. Error

05. The Spell of Mathematics

06. Pompeji

07. This Link Is Dead

08. Radiant City

09. Headless

10. Ohms