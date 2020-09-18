Watch The Video For Deftones' New Single "Genesis"

By Paris Rosenthal  |  September 18, 2020  |  2:29pm
Photo by Tamar Levine Music News Deftones
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Watch The Video For Deftones' New Single "Genesis"

The legendary metal group Deftones shared new single “Genesis” from their forthcoming album Ohms, which drops on Sept. 25 via Reprise/Warner Records. The new song follows the release of the album’s title track last month.

“Genesis” comes with a video directed by Sebastian Kökow and live performance direction from Clemente Ruiz.

Watch the “Genesis” video below and scroll further down to watch the “Ohms” video. Keep scrolling for the Ohms album artwork and tracklist.

Ohms Album Art

Deftones_Ohms_AlbumArt.jpg

Ohms Tracklist

01. Genesis
02. Ceremony
03. Urantia
04. Error
05. The Spell of Mathematics
06. Pompeji
07. This Link Is Dead
08. Radiant City
09. Headless
10. Ohms

Tags
Also from Deftones
Also in Music