Watch The Video For Deftones' New Single "Genesis"

The legendary metal group Deftones shared new single “Genesis” from their forthcoming album Ohms, which drops on Sept. 25 via Reprise/Warner Records. The new song follows the release of the album’s title track last month.
“Genesis” comes with a video directed by Sebastian Kökow and live performance direction from Clemente Ruiz.
Watch the “Genesis” video below and scroll further down to watch the “Ohms” video. Keep scrolling for the Ohms album artwork and tracklist.
01. Genesis
02. Ceremony
03. Urantia
04. Error
05. The Spell of Mathematics
06. Pompeji
07. This Link Is Dead
08. Radiant City
09. Headless
10. Ohms