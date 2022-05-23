Dehd Release "Window," Final Single Ahead of Blue Skies

Dehd construct a scene straight from a fairytale on their new single, “Window.” The song is the final release from their forthcoming album Blues Skies out Friday, May 27, via Fat Possum.
There’s something spellbinding about “Window,” evident in the first ecstatic seconds of the song. The bassline is dripping in honey, and the golden-hued guitar tones usher in a warmth that feels like sunlight falling across your face. There’s a certain brightness to the song that makes everything around you feel luminous, like Emily Kempf’s self-assured vocals have the power to make the whole world glow. Divine intervention seems to be at play throughout the song as Kempf contemplates, “There’s a hole in my window / I was wondering how the rain was getting in / Was it from all this crying or was it from heaven?”
“‘Window’ is about being obsessed with true love and the construct of ‘ the one.’ I wrote it to address my addiction to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love,” Kempf said in a statement.
The band dropped an ethereal music video to accompany the single, co-directed by Kevin Veselka and Kempf. It feels like lucid dreaming as Kempf rises from a lake like a siren in a gossamer, water-drenched white dress. The video plays out like a fantasy or some long-forgotten folklore as two other girls accompany Kempf and frolic through lush green hills, dance in the rain and braid each other’s hair. The mythical feeling persists as Kempf wakes up in the middle of the desert surrounded by white flowers and the hand of an angel (who just so happens to be Lillie West of Lala Lala) caressing her face. A sense of peace floods the scene, and as Kempf rides away on a white horse, it feels like the elusive true love she’s been chasing has finally come within her grasp.
In addition to the music video, Dehd announced fall tour dates for North America, Europe and the U.K.
You can check out the video for “Window” below, along with a full list of tour dates—the band’s new shows are in bold.
Dehd Tour Dates:
May
24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! – SOLD OUT
25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! – SOLD OUT
26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall !
27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
28 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
June
04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro * – SOLD OUT
11 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival
July
09 – Chicago, IL @ Square Roots Festival
August
21 – Belgium, EU @ Pukkelpop
22 – Netherlands, EU @ Rowtown
24 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2
28 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
30 – Birmingham, UL @ The Castle & Falcon
31 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2
September
2 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
4 – Netherlands, EU @ Bruis Festival
21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
23 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
October
02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
06 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
07 – Tucson, AC @ Rialto Theater
09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
25 – Boston, MA @ Royale
26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
November
02 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
03 – Aaru, CH @ Kiff
07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen
09 – Oslo, NE @ John Dee
11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
12 – Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon
16 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
17 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
18 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs
19 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
(* w/ Pixel Grip)
(! w/ 81355)