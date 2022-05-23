Dehd Release "Window," Final Single Ahead of Blue Skies

Dehd construct a scene straight from a fairytale on their new single, “Window.” The song is the final release from their forthcoming album Blues Skies out Friday, May 27, via Fat Possum.

There’s something spellbinding about “Window,” evident in the first ecstatic seconds of the song. The bassline is dripping in honey, and the golden-hued guitar tones usher in a warmth that feels like sunlight falling across your face. There’s a certain brightness to the song that makes everything around you feel luminous, like Emily Kempf’s self-assured vocals have the power to make the whole world glow. Divine intervention seems to be at play throughout the song as Kempf contemplates, “There’s a hole in my window / I was wondering how the rain was getting in / Was it from all this crying or was it from heaven?”

“‘Window’ is about being obsessed with true love and the construct of ‘ the one.’ I wrote it to address my addiction to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love,” Kempf said in a statement.

The band dropped an ethereal music video to accompany the single, co-directed by Kevin Veselka and Kempf. It feels like lucid dreaming as Kempf rises from a lake like a siren in a gossamer, water-drenched white dress. The video plays out like a fantasy or some long-forgotten folklore as two other girls accompany Kempf and frolic through lush green hills, dance in the rain and braid each other’s hair. The mythical feeling persists as Kempf wakes up in the middle of the desert surrounded by white flowers and the hand of an angel (who just so happens to be Lillie West of Lala Lala) caressing her face. A sense of peace floods the scene, and as Kempf rides away on a white horse, it feels like the elusive true love she’s been chasing has finally come within her grasp.

In addition to the music video, Dehd announced fall tour dates for North America, Europe and the U.K.

You can check out the video for “Window” below, along with a full list of tour dates—the band’s new shows are in bold.

Dehd Tour Dates:

May

24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! – SOLD OUT

25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! – SOLD OUT

26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall !

27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

28 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

June

04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro * – SOLD OUT

11 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival

July

09 – Chicago, IL @ Square Roots Festival

August

21 – Belgium, EU @ Pukkelpop

22 – Netherlands, EU @ Rowtown

24 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

28 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

30 – Birmingham, UL @ The Castle & Falcon

31 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

September

2 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

4 – Netherlands, EU @ Bruis Festival

21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

23 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

October

02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

06 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

07 – Tucson, AC @ Rialto Theater

09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

25 – Boston, MA @ Royale

26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

November

02 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

03 – Aaru, CH @ Kiff

07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen

09 – Oslo, NE @ John Dee

11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

12 – Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon

16 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

17 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

18 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs

19 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

(* w/ Pixel Grip)

(! w/ 81355)