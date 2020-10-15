Watch Dehd Channel Camp Counselors in New "Haha" Video

Chicago-based band Dehd are back with a new music video for “Haha,” a track from their latest album Flower of Devotion.

“Haha” is an upbeat indie song that flows nicely with the light backing drums. The music video finds the band channeling their inner scouts, hosting talent shows and bonfires in an entertaining summer camp setting that fits with the song itself.

“’Haha’ is about finding humor in impossible situations – sometimes you just gotta laugh it off,” said frontwoman Emily Kempf in a statement about “Haha.” “The video is led by our favorite Chicago star, Alex Grelle, playing both lead roles. Becky and Gary, two head counselors at the illustrious and wholesome Camp HaHa, are constantly in competition with each other. Here’s the wacky TWIST- only one knows about it! Oh Gary, when will you ever learn! Becky will always be #1!”

Dehd is also set to play a virtual show live tonight at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall through Audiotree’s STAGED series. Tickets are still available here.

Watch Dehd’s new music video for “Haha” below. Read Paste’s review of the band’s July album Flower of Devotion here.