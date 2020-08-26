Exclusive: Delta Spirit Share Video For New Single "The Pressure"

After a six-year music hiatus, Delta Spirit’s new album What is There will arrive on Sept. 11 via New West Records. The band already shared the LP’s lead single “How Bout It” along with an official video. Today, Delta Spirit are sharing a new video for “The Pressure,” which is premiering exclusively via Paste below.

Frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez commented on the new album:

Psychological projection is a defense mechanism in which the human ego defends itself against unconscious impulses or qualities (both positive and negative) by denying their existence in themselves while attributing them to others. We live in an unmanageable world, with unrealistic expectations of ourselves and each other. We are both the hero and villain of our own story. While our ego is trying to keep us the former, unbeknownst to us everyone around is possibly experiencing the latter. It’s been over a year since I wrote this song, and so much has obviously changed for all of us since then. I can’t help but laugh/cringe when I hear the lyric “the masks we made are wearing thin.” Now in this time of COVID-19, BLM, and this upcoming election, I hope I can learn to share my convictions and experiences with those who disagree with me with the same love and grace that I am learning to offer myself.

Watch the video for “The Pressure,” directed by Michael Parks Randa, below and preorder What is There here. Scroll down to revisit Delta Spirit’s 2009 Daytrotter session.