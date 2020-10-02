Denzel Curry Shares New Single "Live From The Abyss"

Denzel Curry dropped a new political track “Live From The Abyss” via Loma Vista. In this protest song, Curry fervently addresses the current socio-political climate.

Today on Bandcamp Friday, the platform will waive their revenue share on all sales, allowing artists to receive more money. Curry decided to keep “Live From The Abyss” as a Bandcamp exclusive for one week, with all proceeds through the end of October going directly to Dream Defenders.

Curry wrote on Instagram:

Voter suppression has been a ploy of amerikka for a long time. They were more bold in the past but they found new quiet ways to disenfranchise us. As they attempt to revert back to these tactics just know panic and terror didn’t work on us in 1939 and it won’t work on us today. Native land. Black slavery. Chinese mining. Latino labor. My brothers and sisters have overcome substantial amounts of injustice to achieve equal opportunity. Equality doesn’t come with a limit and no amount of your PRIDE can instill fear in my heart. This has been a Black Man Broadcast Live From The Abyss.

Earlier this year, Curry and Kenny Beats put out a collaborative album Unlocked, which was featured in Paste’s list of the best hip-hop albums of this year (so far).

Stream “Live From The Abyss” via Bandcamp here.