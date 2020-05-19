Deradoorian Shares Video for Meditative New Track "It Was Me"

L.A. singer/songwriter Deradoorian is known for her thoughtful indie tunes, and her new material is more thoughtful than ever. Today (May 19), she unveiled a soothing ballad titled “It Was Me,” the third single from her forthcoming album Find the Sun, out on September 18 via ANTI- Records. The song moves like water, and her vocals are silky as she makes casual revelations. The animation in the accompanying music video was done by Deradoorian herself.

Deradoorian says of the album:

I think it would be cool if people lay on the floor to listen to it, and let it go through their bodies. Being in that kind of space of awareness making it, I hope it evokes a physical reaction for people…that has so much to do with frequencies, vibrational relationships in sound.

The making of Find the Sun involved a Vipassana retreat, which prompted her to ponder the relationship between the mind and the body. That comes through in both the lyrics and the sound; a lot of it sounds physical, like yoga in the form of music. For the songwriting process on this album, she started with sketches and gradually turned them into bigger concepts.

Listen to “It Was Me” below, and preorder Find the Sun here.