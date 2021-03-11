Dinosaur Jr. Announce Fall North American Tour

As we round the corner on a year of coronavirus, bands are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of live music as vaccinations roll out. On Thursday, Dinosaur Jr. announced a North American tour for the fall of 2021 and early 2022.
The Amherst natives will be touring following the release of their latest album Sweep It Into Space, out April 23 on Jagjaguwar. The tour begins in Canada early in September, and finishes up its first leg in their home state of Massachusetts at the end of November. The band will pick up in February of 2022 for a stint along the West Coast.
Dinosaur Jr. has also rescheduled their intimate mountain retreat Camp Fuzz. The trip into the mountains of Big Indian, New York includes master classes and performances by the band, and is slated for July 27-30.
Check out the full list of Sweep It Into Space and Camp Fuzz tour dates below, beneath Dinosaur Jr.’s 2009 Daytrotter Session. You can find pre-sale tickets for Dinosaur Jr.’s upcoming tour here.
Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates:
July
27-30 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz
September
07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA
11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
21 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live
24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
30 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
October
01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
02 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
November
12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
26 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
February
03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets
04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
07 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall
08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
11 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA
12 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA
15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroo
25 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre