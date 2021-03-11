Dinosaur Jr. Announce Fall North American Tour

As we round the corner on a year of coronavirus, bands are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of live music as vaccinations roll out. On Thursday, Dinosaur Jr. announced a North American tour for the fall of 2021 and early 2022.

The Amherst natives will be touring following the release of their latest album Sweep It Into Space, out April 23 on Jagjaguwar. The tour begins in Canada early in September, and finishes up its first leg in their home state of Massachusetts at the end of November. The band will pick up in February of 2022 for a stint along the West Coast.

Dinosaur Jr. has also rescheduled their intimate mountain retreat Camp Fuzz. The trip into the mountains of Big Indian, New York includes master classes and performances by the band, and is slated for July 27-30.

Check out the full list of Sweep It Into Space and Camp Fuzz tour dates below, beneath Dinosaur Jr.’s 2009 Daytrotter Session. You can find pre-sale tickets for Dinosaur Jr.’s upcoming tour here.

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates:

July

27-30 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

September

07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

21 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

30 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

October

01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

02 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

November

12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

26 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

February

03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

07 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

11 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

12 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroo

25 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre