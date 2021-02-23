Dinosaur Jr. Announce Sweep It Into Space, Share "I Ran Away"

Dinosaur Jr. have announced that their 12th album, Sweep It Into Space, arrives April 23 via Jagjaguwar. The album is the fifth released since the reformation of the band’s original lineup that made waves in the ‘90s, and follows 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

To accompany the announcement, the Amherst band has shared their new single “I Ran Away,” a masterful mix of rhythmic acoustic guitar and electric guitar riffs. The song features Kurt Vile, who is the only musician outside of the band’s lineup to appear on the album.

Frontman J Mascis said of Vile, and of creating the album right as the pandemic hit:

Kurt was gonna come up another time but he got Cornona’d. He played little lead things, like 12 string one at the beginning of “I Ran Away.” Then I ended up just mimicking a few things he’d done. I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin lead sound. But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.

Check out the visualizer for "I Ran Away" below, plus a track from Dinosaur Jr.'s 2009 Daytrotter session, and keep scrolling for the Sweep It Into Space album artwork and tracklist.

Sweep It Into Space Album Artwork:

Sweep It Into Space Tracklist:

01. I Ain’t

02. I Met The Stones

03. To Be Waiting

04. I Ran Away

05. Garden

06. Hide Another Round

07. And Me

08. I Expect It Always

09. Take It Back

10. N Say

11. Walking To You

12. You Wonder