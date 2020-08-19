Dirty Projectors Announce Super João EP, Share Video For "Holy Mackerel"

Dirty Projectors are back with another EP announcement for Super João out Sept. 4. Performed and written by Dave Longstreth, Super João is the third EP out of five that the band is set to release this year.

“This cycle of EPs is about growth, transition, liminal space, shifting identity,” Longstreth said. “Alan Ginsberg had a phrase ‘first thought, best thought’ to talk about a particular kind of writing – not automatic writing exactly, but quick, spontaneous, trusting. For me, these songs are about rediscovering that place, after the stereo ouroboros of the Ivo Shandor era (Dirty Projectors, Lamp Lit Prose). And I think for us – Felicia, Maia, Kristin, Mike and me – it’s about finding it for the first time: playing, writing, learning together as a new band.”

Along with the EP announcement, the band shared the relaxing first single, “Holy Mackerel,” and its music video, which utilizes different creative techniques—including juxtaposition and 3D effects.

All five EP releases will be sold in one anthology called 5EPs starting Nov. 13, the same day the final installment drops. The collection is currently available for preorder here.

Watch the “Holy Mackerel” video below. While you’re at it, listen to Dirty Projectors’ 2007 Daytrotter session further down.