Dirty Projectors Announce Final EP of Their 5EPs Collection, Share New Single

Dirty Projectors shared “Searching Spirit,” the first single from their forthcoming fifth (and final) EP of this year Ring Road. All their 2020 EPs will be released as a 20-song anthology titled 5EPs, out on Nov. 20 via Domino Records.

“Searching Spirit” brings all the intriguing parts of Dirty Projectors back together. The song builds momentum from the subtle harmonies before its abrupt ending.

5EPs will be released in several physical forms from standard LP and CD to limited-edition colored box sets. Preorders are available here.

Watch the lyric video for “Searching Spirit” below. Keep scrolling for the 5EPs cover art and tracklist.

01. On The Breeze

02. Overlord

03. Search For Life

04. Guarding The Baby

05. Inner World

06. Lose Your Love

07. Self Design

08. Empty Vessel

09. Holy Mackerel

10. I Get Carried Away

11. You Create Yourself

12. Moon, If Ever

13. Eyes On The Road

14. There I Said It

15. Bird’s Eye

16. Now I Know

17. Por Qué No

18. Searching Spirit

19. No Studying

20. My Possession