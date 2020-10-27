Dirty Projectors Announce Final EP of Their 5EPs Collection, Share New Single

Dirty Projectors shared “Searching Spirit,” the first single from their forthcoming fifth (and final) EP of this year Ring Road. All their 2020 EPs will be released as a 20-song anthology titled 5EPs, out on Nov. 20 via Domino Records.
“Searching Spirit” brings all the intriguing parts of Dirty Projectors back together. The song builds momentum from the subtle harmonies before its abrupt ending.
5EPs will be released in several physical forms from standard LP and CD to limited-edition colored box sets. Preorders are available here.
Watch the lyric video for “Searching Spirit” below. Keep scrolling for the 5EPs cover art and tracklist.
01. On The Breeze
02. Overlord
03. Search For Life
04. Guarding The Baby
05. Inner World
06. Lose Your Love
07. Self Design
08. Empty Vessel
09. Holy Mackerel
10. I Get Carried Away
11. You Create Yourself
12. Moon, If Ever
13. Eyes On The Road
14. There I Said It
15. Bird’s Eye
16. Now I Know
17. Por Qué No
18. Searching Spirit
19. No Studying
20. My Possession