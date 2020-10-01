Dirty Projectors Share Earth Crisis EP and Accompanying Short Film

Dirty Projectors shared Earth Crisis, the fourth installment of their five EP slate in 2020. Earth Crisis follows the release of Windows Open, Flight Tower and Super João. The series of EPs will culminate in a 20-song anthology titled 5EPs, which will drop on Nov. 20 via Domino. You can preorder 5EPs here.

Dave Longstreth, lead singer and guitarist of Dirty Projectors, said about creating Earth Crisis, “To me it felt like ecological processes: recycling, making new life from old.”

Today, the band also shared a short film to accompany the Earth Crisis EP, written and directed by Isaiah Saxon of Encyclopedia Pictura. The nature-themed video tells the story of an elderly woman alone in the arctic wilderness.

Watch Earth Crisis below. While you’re here, scroll down to revisit Dirty Projectors’ 2007 Daytrotter session.