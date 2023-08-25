Disco 2 Shares New EP A House Is Not A Holiday

Disco 2 is the side project of Philadelphia DIY band Dead Love Triangle, colored with softness and heartfelt lo-fi by frontman Ben Roberts—who has something more to say than his normal surf-rock riffs that listeners are all too familiar with. A House Is Not A Holiday is Roberts’ first release under his new alias, which splits off from Dead Love Triangle’s signature style. Starting with house shows and growing onwards to play more serious gigs, Roberts has garnered a lot of success in his past project with immense attention towards the single “Makeout Party.”

With this project, Roberts strives to express himself more emotionally and intimately. It is a DIY, self-recorded EP filled with hints of nostalgia, echoed harmonies and raw acoustic noise. The final track on the EP, titled “Come Back,” is full of the simplistic sounds that seem to call back to Dead Love Triangle’s origin. “These songs are dear to my heart in that they tell stories of love and loss, and grow with me. Recorded in parking lots, basements, and bedroom floors, Disco 2 is the do-it-yourself second coming of Disco—except much slower, and sadder,” Roberts shares.

A House Is Not A Holiday is out now via self-release. Listen to “Come Back” below.