Disney Releases New Trailer for Jungle Cruise

As promised in the playful promo video The Rock posted on Twitter Monday, Disney has released the second teaser trailer for Jungle Cruise, set for release July 24. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt and Paul Giamatti team up on a journey through a treacherous jungle, looking for a unique tree with special properties.

Double main event drops tomorrow.. Our NEW @JungleCruise TRAILER #2 & our NEW (actual) POSTER. Gotta love ol’ Emily “yuk it up” Blunt making herself look cool, beautiful & heroic in her poster & making me look scared & constipated. Good one, Em. You got one coming, kid pic.twitter.com/hT8G5Qy5Y0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 9, 2020

The trailer consists of your standard action sequences and exotic landscape shots, interrupted by your standard awkward one-liners to humanize the characters. Blunt and The Rock are on fire nowadays, but it looks this one is for the kids. Either way, the film will probably fare better than the ride at Disney World.

Check out the new trailer for the film also known as “Raiders Of The African Queen Of The Caribbean: Welcome To The Jungle” below.