Divino Niño Blend the Sacred and Secular on New Single "XO"

The Chicago-via-Bogotá band Divino Niño has shared “XO,” the latest single from their forthcoming album Last Spa on Earth, out Sept. 23 via Winspear. The track arrives with a “mildly NSFW” music video, directed by Ambar Navarro, that blends the sacred with the secular, best embodied by the Jesus bong that the band rips post-baptism.

On one of the few bilingual tracks from their record (the majority of the songs are in Spanish), the quintet crafts a song that could seamlessly soundtrack the hot-tub smoke sesh or the nuns-gone-wild party scene from the accompanying music video. Borrowing some of the easy grooves from 2019’s Foam, they add a propulsive trap-inspired beat and their trademark shimmering tropicalia. The tempo change following the chorus and the intoxicatingly smooth flow put rhythm at the forefront, a trend that’s forecasted to reappear throughout the record as the band moves into more dance-y territory.

The single and video “are inspired by experiences Camilo and Javier had growing up in a cultish Christian church. The lyrics are about rebelling against taboos set by religion with a tongue-in-cheek twist,” explains the band.

Vocalist/guitarist Camilo Medina adds, “I just thought: let’s put the bible and an ass right next to each other in the lyrics. If there was any trauma hanging from our upbringing, we were able to deal with it here.”

The band will be co-headlining a tour with Little Jesus this fall. You can find the complete list of dates below, along with the music video for “XO” and Divino Niño’s 2014 Daytrotter session.

Divino Niño Tour Dates:

September

10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s #

12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues #

14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #

15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

17 – Yuma, AZ @ Red Moon Ale House %

18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

19 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza %

21 – Dallas, TX @ Trees %

23 – Austin, TX @ The Parish %

24 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

25- Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade $

30 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor $

October

01 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong $

03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry $

04 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom $

05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club $

08 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop $

09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall $

11 – Denver, CO @ Marquis @

12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court @

13 – Boise, ID @ Shredder @

14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios @

15 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project @

(# Tatiana Hazel opening)

(% Marinero opening)

($ PIERI opening)

(@ Danie opening)

(Little Jesus on all dates)