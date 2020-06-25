Dixie Chicks Lose The "Dixie," Release New Song As The Chicks: Listen

The Dixie Chicks are no more.

Well, not exactly. The country trio are very much still active, but they ditched the “Dixie” in their name presumably in response to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and the racist connotations associated with the word “dixie.” This comes a week or so after Variety published an editorial calling on the band to change their name. Fellow country trio Lady Antebellum changed their name a few weeks prior to Lady A, also in an effort to drop racist language from their nomenclature.

“We want to meet the moment,” The Chicks said in a statement on their website.

They marked the name-change occasion with the release of a new single, “March March,” the third in preparation for their forthcoming album Gaslighter, which they recently announced will arrive July 17.

“March March” is a fierce protest song that praises generations of people who have fought for change via protests and organized movements, particularly our “youth” (like gun control activist Emma Gonzalez, who appears in the song’s lyric video). The clip concludes with a flashing list of names of Black people who’ve been killed by the police, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as a message to “use your voice. use your vote.” and a list of resources in lieu of credits.

Watch the lyric video for “March March” below, and/or listen on your streamer of choice right here.