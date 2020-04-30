Dixie Chicks Drop Empowering New Song From Delayed Gaslighter Album

After announcing last week that their forthcoming album Gaslighter would not arrive this week on May 1 as originally planned, the Dixie Chicks have blessed us with a preview of the record in the form of an empowering new song called “Julianna Calm Down.”

The band shared track nine from Gaslighter on Instagram, but the song does not appear to be available on streaming platforms yet. This is second single from the album, following the title track, which arrived in March. “Julianna Calm Down” is a chin-up lullaby, as Natalie Maines tells women by name (Naomi, Katie, etc.) to “calm down” and keep going in the face of their pain and breakups, reminding them that “it will be ok.”

Listen to “Julianna Calm Down” below or on the Dixie Chicks’ Instagram page. Further down, hear a full Dixie Chicks concert from 2000 via the Paste vault.

