The Dixie Chicks Delay New Album Gaslighter's Release Indefinitely

The Dixie Chicks’ hotly anticipated new album Gaslighter will not arrive next week on May 1 as previously planned, per a statement from the band’s reps via Variety. The title track and lead single from the album, which arrived in early March, is the group’s first new music in 14 years. Martie Erwin Maguire, Emily Erwin Robison, and lead singer Natalie Maines sound more fired up than ever on the searing takedown, which we named one of the best songs of March.

There’s no statement from the band yet on the album’s postponement, but their representatives advised fans to “continue to check @DixieChicks social media for additional updates and announcements.” The Dixie Chicks are the latest in a growing line of artists big and small who are delaying releases as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sigh. At least you can try to drown your sorrows with this Dixie Chicks concert from 2000 via the Paste vault.