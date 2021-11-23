DMX Reclaims His Narrative in Trailer for DMX: Don't Try To Understand

Legendary rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, was a man of many talents, whether it be rapping or acting. Seven months after his tragic passing, DMX is finally returning to the big screen as the subject of the intimate HBO documentary DMX: Don’t Try To Understand. The Christopher Frierson-directed documentary, which is part of HBO’s Music Box series, follows a year alongside the rapper after his release from prison for tax evasion in January 2019.

The trailer shows a smiling DMX being reunited with family and friends upon his release, interspersed with candid interviews of fans discussing his impact on them and his beloved city of New York. The trailer also hints at both financial and spiritual troubles as DMX does his best to protect his legacy and provide for his family while also setting a good example for the youth around him. It’s a sobering portrait of a complicated man unknowingly putting things in place before his sudden passing.

Check out the official trailer here:

DMX: Don’t Try To Understand premieres on HBO on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The film will also be available to stream on HBO Max.