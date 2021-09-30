Dolly Parton Cosigns Lil Nas X's "Jolene" Cover

“Old Town Road” innovator Lil Nas X recently covered classic Dolly Parton track “Jolene” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and admirers of his rendition now include Parton herself. The country legend shouted Lil Nas out on her social channels on Wednesday night, in a crossover event spanning generations of popular music.

Parton wrote via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook:

I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song “Jolene”. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really, really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx

Lil Nas X recently released his debut album Montero, with 11 of its 15 tracks landing on the Billboard Hot 100, including three in the top 10. Safe to say a Lil Nas/Parton collaboration would do some chart-topping of its own!

Watch Lil Nas X’s “Jolene” cover and hear Parton perform the song circa 1977 below.