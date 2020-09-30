Drive-By Truckers Announce Surprise Album The New Ok, Share Title Track

On the heels of their most recent album The Unraveling, Drive-By Truckers have announced a new surprise album, The New Ok. The album will drop digitally this Friday, Oct. 2 via ATO Records, with CD and vinyl editions arriving on Dec. 18. Today, the band also unveiled the The New Ok’s powerful title track.
Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood said of forthcoming record:
To call these past few months trying would be a dramatic understatement. Our lives are intertwined with our work in ways that give us our best songs and performances. It is a life that has often rewarded us beyond our wildest dreams. Speaking for myself, I don’t have hobbies, I have this thing I do. To be sidelined with a brand new album and have to sit idly while so much that I love and hold dear falls apart before my very eyes has been intense, heartbreaking, anger provoking and very depressing. It has gone to the very heart of our livelihoods and threatened near everything that we have spent our lives trying to build. Here’s to the hope that we can make 2021 a better year than this one has been. In the meantime, here’s to The New Ok!
Hood, co-founder Mike Cooley and guitarist/keyboardist Jay Gonzalez will be performing solo shows via NoonChorus through the end of the year and beyond at 6 p.m. ET. on various nights. The schedule is listed at the bottom of this page.
Listen to “The New Ok” below. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist. While you’re here, scroll even further to revisit Drive-By Truckers’ 2010 Daytrotter session.
The New Ok Album Art
The New Ok Tracklist
01. The New Ok
02. Tough To Let Go
03. The Unraveling
04. The Perilous Night
05. Sarah’s Flame
06. Sea Island Lonely
07. The Distance
08. Watching The Orange Clouds
09. The KKK Took My Baby Away
Drive-By Truckers Virtual Show Dates:
September
30 – Patterson Hood
October
7 – Mike Cooley
14- Patterson Hood
21 – Mike Cooley
24 – Jay Gonzalez
28 – Patterson Hood
November
7 – Jay Gonzalez
11 – Mike Cooley
18 – Patterson Hood
25 – Thanksgiving Filter – DBT Variety Show (featuring all 5 members)