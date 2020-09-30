Drive-By Truckers Announce Surprise Album The New Ok, Share Title Track

On the heels of their most recent album The Unraveling, Drive-By Truckers have announced a new surprise album, The New Ok. The album will drop digitally this Friday, Oct. 2 via ATO Records, with CD and vinyl editions arriving on Dec. 18. Today, the band also unveiled the The New Ok’s powerful title track.

Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood said of forthcoming record:

To call these past few months trying would be a dramatic understatement. Our lives are intertwined with our work in ways that give us our best songs and performances. It is a life that has often rewarded us beyond our wildest dreams. Speaking for myself, I don’t have hobbies, I have this thing I do. To be sidelined with a brand new album and have to sit idly while so much that I love and hold dear falls apart before my very eyes has been intense, heartbreaking, anger provoking and very depressing. It has gone to the very heart of our livelihoods and threatened near everything that we have spent our lives trying to build. Here’s to the hope that we can make 2021 a better year than this one has been. In the meantime, here’s to The New Ok!

Hood, co-founder Mike Cooley and guitarist/keyboardist Jay Gonzalez will be performing solo shows via NoonChorus through the end of the year and beyond at 6 p.m. ET. on various nights. The schedule is listed at the bottom of this page.

Listen to “The New Ok” below. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist. While you’re here, scroll even further to revisit Drive-By Truckers’ 2010 Daytrotter session.

The New Ok Album Art

The New Ok Tracklist

01. The New Ok

02. Tough To Let Go

03. The Unraveling

04. The Perilous Night

05. Sarah’s Flame

06. Sea Island Lonely

07. The Distance

08. Watching The Orange Clouds

09. The KKK Took My Baby Away

Drive-By Truckers Virtual Show Dates:

September

30 – Patterson Hood

October

7 – Mike Cooley

14- Patterson Hood

21 – Mike Cooley

24 – Jay Gonzalez

28 – Patterson Hood

November

7 – Jay Gonzalez

11 – Mike Cooley

18 – Patterson Hood

25 – Thanksgiving Filter – DBT Variety Show (featuring all 5 members)