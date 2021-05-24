Dry Cleaning Announce World Tour

London art-rockers Dry Cleaning have announced a slew of tour dates in support of last month’s excellent debut LP New Long Leg. The band will bring their distinctive blend of meticulous post-punk and rhapsodical vocals to the stage in several U.S. cities they’ve never hit before, with plenty of European dates to follow. Tickets will be available from their website starting May 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour kicks off Nov. 10 in Los Angeles, California, with the band traveling globally before finally resting March 3. Ahead of these shows, revisit our Best of What’s Next feature on Dry Cleaning, and learn how they went from a concept in a garage to a world tour. Check out the full list of tour dates and the video for Dry Cleaning’s “Scratchcard Lanyard” below.
Dry Cleaning Tour Dates
November
10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chapel
13 – Portland, OR @ Vitalidad
14 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
17 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
January 2022
19 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
20 – Lyron, FR @ Le Périscope
21 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
22 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
24 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea
25 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum
26 – Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz
28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
29 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
31 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
February 2022
01 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique
02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
05 – Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix
14 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre
15 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
16 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall
18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (Venue upgrade)
19 – Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade)
20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
22 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
26 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
March 2022
1 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
2 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
3 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town