Dry Cleaning Announce World Tour

London art-rockers Dry Cleaning have announced a slew of tour dates in support of last month’s excellent debut LP New Long Leg. The band will bring their distinctive blend of meticulous post-punk and rhapsodical vocals to the stage in several U.S. cities they’ve never hit before, with plenty of European dates to follow. Tickets will be available from their website starting May 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour kicks off Nov. 10 in Los Angeles, California, with the band traveling globally before finally resting March 3. Ahead of these shows, revisit our Best of What’s Next feature on Dry Cleaning, and learn how they went from a concept in a garage to a world tour. Check out the full list of tour dates and the video for Dry Cleaning’s “Scratchcard Lanyard” below.

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates

November

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chapel

13 – Portland, OR @ Vitalidad

14 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

17 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

January 2022

19 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

20 – Lyron, FR @ Le Périscope

21 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

22 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

24 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

25 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

26 – Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz

28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

29 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

31 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

February 2022

01 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique

02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

05 – Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix

14 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre

15 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

16 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall

18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (Venue upgrade)

19 – Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade)

20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

22 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

26 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

March 2022

1 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

2 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

3 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town