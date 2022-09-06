Dry Cleaning Announce World Tour, Share New Single “Gary Ashby”

Ahead of their much-anticipated sophomore album Stumpwork (Oct. 21, 4AD), London-based four-piece Dry Cleaning have announced a global headlining tour and shared a new single, “Gary Ashby.”
Our third preview of Dry Cleaning’s latest after “Don’t Press Me” and “Anna Calls from the Arctic,” “Gary Ashby” is a propulsive jangle-pop tune that the band describes as “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos,” recalling, “We wrote it in December 2020, one of the first new songs after the New Long Leg session.” “Have you seen Gary?” Florence Shaw frets over Tom Dowse’s alternately strident and shimmering guitars, her simple memories of the family pet suddenly covered in a new layer of poignance.
Dry Cleaning’s newly announced world tour dates in support of Stumpwork include a Dec. 1 show in Osaka, Japan, before kicking off in earnest at Montreal’s La Tulipe on Jan. 10, 2023. The 45-date (!) run traverses North America, the U.K. and the E.U., running through an April 1, 2023, show in Antwerp, Belgium. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. local time, though fans on the band’s mailing list will have access to an early pre-sale on Friday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. ET.
Check out “Gary Ashby” and see Dry Cleaning’s tour dates below, with new shows in bold.
Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:
September
17 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
18 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA
20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
22 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
November
08 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
09 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
12 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City
30 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room
December
01 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
06 – Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork
07 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran
09 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
10 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival
12 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
13 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
14 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar
16 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel
January 2023
10 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
24 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza
26 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
27 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
28 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
29 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
31 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
February 2023
01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works
14 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
15 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
17 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
18 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
20 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
21 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
22 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
26 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
28 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
March
01 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
15 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
16 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
18 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
19 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
22 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2
23 – Munich, DE @ Strom
24 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
25 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum
27 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
28 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
29 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
31 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo
April
01 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix