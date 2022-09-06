Dry Cleaning Announce World Tour, Share New Single “Gary Ashby”

Ahead of their much-anticipated sophomore album Stumpwork (Oct. 21, 4AD), London-based four-piece Dry Cleaning have announced a global headlining tour and shared a new single, “Gary Ashby.”

Our third preview of Dry Cleaning’s latest after “Don’t Press Me” and “Anna Calls from the Arctic,” “Gary Ashby” is a propulsive jangle-pop tune that the band describes as “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos,” recalling, “We wrote it in December 2020, one of the first new songs after the New Long Leg session.” “Have you seen Gary?” Florence Shaw frets over Tom Dowse’s alternately strident and shimmering guitars, her simple memories of the family pet suddenly covered in a new layer of poignance.

Dry Cleaning’s newly announced world tour dates in support of Stumpwork include a Dec. 1 show in Osaka, Japan, before kicking off in earnest at Montreal’s La Tulipe on Jan. 10, 2023. The 45-date (!) run traverses North America, the U.K. and the E.U., running through an April 1, 2023, show in Antwerp, Belgium. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. local time, though fans on the band’s mailing list will have access to an early pre-sale on Friday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

Check out “Gary Ashby” and see Dry Cleaning’s tour dates below, with new shows in bold.

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:

September

17 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

18 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

22 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

November

08 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

09 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

12 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

30 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

December

01 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

06 – Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

07 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

09 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

10 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival

12 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

13 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

14 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

16 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

January 2023

10 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

24 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

26 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

27 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

28 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

29 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

31 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

February 2023

01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works

14 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

15 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

17 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

18 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

20 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

21 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

22 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

26 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

28 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

March

01 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

15 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

16 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

18 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

19 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

22 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

23 – Munich, DE @ Strom

24 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

25 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

27 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

28 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

29 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

31 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

April

01 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix