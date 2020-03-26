Dua Lipa Releases New Track “Break My Heart” from New Album Future Nostalgia

While Dua Lipa might not be performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, she has decided to drop her album Future Nostalgia early, releasing it this Friday, March 27, instead of next Friday, April 3. Part of this is due to the surging concern over the coronavirus pandemic, but it might also have something to do with the fact that her entire album was leaked online a few days ago.

She shares the latest single from the album ahead of its release, the ultra-catchy “Break My Heart,” along with a stylish music video. Dua Lipa previously shared the singles “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical” and the title track, “Future Nostalgia.”

“Break My Heart” might sound familiar to some, as it interpolates INXS’ song “Need You Tonight.” The music video follows Dua Lipa as she traverses the surreal landscape of various heartbreaks and mishaps in love, finding herself often propelled from bed to an airplane to her bathtub and elsewhere.

“I would’ve stayed at home/ ‘Cus I was doing better alone,” singa Dua Lipa on the song, which right now comes off as a cautionary tale against going outside—if COVID-19 doesn’t claim you, heartbreak will.

Watch the music video for “Break My Heart” below and, further down, check out Dua Lipa performing “New Love” during her 2016 Daytrotter session, plus the album art for Future Nostalgia.