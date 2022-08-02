Hear Ducks Ltd. and Jane Inc Cover The Cure's “In Between Days”

Ducks Ltd. have shared the latest entry in their The Sincerest Form of Flattery covers series, a rendition of The Cure’s “In Between Days” that features supporting vocals from the band’s friend and fellow Torontonian Jane Inc (Carlyn Bezic).

Lead Ducks Ltd. vocalist Tom McGreevy says of the cover in a statement:

Robert Smith is a genius and The Cure are the best and I absolutely love this song. It’s such a simple one but all of the pieces slot together so neatly. We listened to all the demos he made of it, and it’s cool to hear how clearly the fundamental parts of it are realized on the very first one, even though he doesn’t have any lyrics yet and is just wordlessly singing the melody (which I also do when we demo stuff!). We mostly tracked this one on a day off when we were on tour with Nation of Language, so the vocal was tracked in the front seat of a parked Mitsubishi Outlander in the middle of the night outside an Airbnb in Grand Junction, Colorado. It’s also the first thing we’ve made that our bass player Katie plays on.

Carlyn Bezic (aka Jane Inc) has been a pal for maybe a decade and is one the best musicians in Toronto. I’ve seen her in so many bands and it’s been so cool to watch the Jane Inc project come together, as it feels like she just keeps refining and perfecting a creative vision that was already clear in some of the first projects I saw her in. I’ve wanted to do something with her for forever, so I was super excited she said yes to this!

PS: Someone told me once that Robert Smith only responds to emails on one day a week and it’s always IN ALL CAPS. I have no idea if this is true, but I really want it to be. Also please email me Mr Smith!

“In Between Days” is the second entry in Ducks Ltd.’s The Sincerest Form of Flattery series, following their March take on The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On,” which featured illuminati hotties (Sarah Tudzin).

Check out Ducks Ltd.’s “In Between Days” and “Head On” covers below, and find their tour dates further down.

Ducks Ltd. 2022 Tour Dates:

September

04 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open

07 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club Cellar

08 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes

11 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

13 – Manchester, UK @ YES

14 – Birmingham, UK @ Dark Horse

15 – London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

16 – Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

17 – Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Rights

18 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

24 – Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

25 – Barcelona, ES @ Upload

November

16 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas*

17 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*

18 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right*

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA*

23 – Washington, DC @ DC9*

25 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement*

26 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*

(* with Disq)