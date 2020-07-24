Earl Sweatshirt Releases FEET OF CLAY Deluxe Version

Earl Sweatshirt has shared the deluxe version of FEET OF CLAY, the seven-track EP he dropped last October. The deluxe edition includes only one new track, apart from his previously released track “WHOLE WORLD” featuring Maxo: “GHOST” featuring Navy Blue. The new track, less than two minutes long, features the two rappers trading lines over a woozy beat by Detroit artist Black Noi$e, the first signee to Earl’s Tan Cressida imprint.
Listen to “GHOST” below. Keep scrolling for the new album art and tracklist.
FEET OF CLAY (Deluxe) Album Art:
FEET OF CLAY (Deluxe) Tracklist:
01. 74
02. EAST
03. MTOMB (feat. Liv.e)
04. OD
05. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)
06. TISK TISK / COOKIES
07. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)
08. GHOST (feat. Navy Blue)
00. WHOLE WORLD (feat. Maxo)