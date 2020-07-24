Earl Sweatshirt Releases FEET OF CLAY Deluxe Version

Earl Sweatshirt has shared the deluxe version of FEET OF CLAY, the seven-track EP he dropped last October. The deluxe edition includes only one new track, apart from his previously released track “WHOLE WORLD” featuring Maxo: “GHOST” featuring Navy Blue. The new track, less than two minutes long, features the two rappers trading lines over a woozy beat by Detroit artist Black Noi$e, the first signee to Earl’s Tan Cressida imprint.

Listen to “GHOST” below. Keep scrolling for the new album art and tracklist.

FEET OF CLAY (Deluxe) Album Art:

FEET OF CLAY (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. 74

02. EAST

03. MTOMB (feat. Liv.e)

04. OD

05. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)

06. TISK TISK / COOKIES

07. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)

08. GHOST (feat. Navy Blue)

00. WHOLE WORLD (feat. Maxo)