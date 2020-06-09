Watch Earth, Wind & Fire Perform on Colbert

As a part of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series, Earth, Wind & Fire delivered a spliced-together performance of “Devotion,” a track off their album Open Our Eyes. From their respective homes, the funk group patched together a seamless rendition of the 1974 hit, Philip Bailey’s soaring lead vocals accompanied by a full cast of instruments.

The group was set to embark upon a North American tour with Santana this May. However, due to the coronavirus, the tour has been pushed back to late 2020 and 2021.

Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series, launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, has included past guests such as Alicia Keys, Tame Impala and Grace Potter. Watch Earth, Wind & Fire’s performance here: