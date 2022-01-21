Giveaway: Win a Powell's Books Gift Card, Courtesy of Eddie Berman!

Portland-based folk-rock artist Eddie Berman has just released Broken English, his latest album. Written pre-pandemic, the 11-track collection “explores the precarious state of a world sinking deeper into isolation, and its tumultuous effects on our relationship to work, family, technology, and community,” per press materials.

Berman has cited philosophers like Anne Dillard and Alan Watts as sources of inspiration for his new album, so in honor of the record’s release, Paste and Nettwerk Music Group are teaming up for a giveaway inspired by its literary influences. One lucky Paste reader will win a $50 gift card to Powell’s Books, the world’s largest indie bookstore, headquartered in Berman’s Portland, Oregon home base.

Readers who want a chance to win can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 28, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. [Entrants will automatically be signed up to receive Paste and Nettwerk emails, but can opt out at any time.]

In the meantime, you can watch the video for Berman’s Broken English title track below, and stream the rest of the new album right here.