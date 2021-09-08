Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Album Earthling, Shares "Long Way"

Eddie Vedder, the gravelly voiced veteran of the grunge era with his band Pearl Jam, has announced his new solo album Earthling, sharing the single “Long Way” in lieu of a release date or further details. Marking the first collaboration between Vedder and 2021 Producer of the Year Grammy recipient Andrew Wyatt, “Long Way” is a catchy, stadium-sized rock track in the tradition of songwriters like Tom Petty, with a rich, dynamic and well-produced array of guitars and punchy drums to back up Vedder’s inimitable voice.

Recently, Vedder collaborated with Glen Hansard on the soundtrack to Sean Penn’s Flag Day, which also features contributions from Cat Power, as well as Vedder’s daughter Olivia.

A special edition 7-inch vinyl featuring “Long Way” and future single “The Haves” is available for preorder here. Check out the lyric video for the single below, and check out future Pearl Jam tour dates here.