Eddie Vedder Shares Two New Singles "Matter of Time" and "Say Hi"

On Wednesday night (Nov. 18), Eddie Vedder premiered two new solo songs, “Matter of Time” and Say Hi,” as part of a digital fundraiser titled Venture Into Cures. Organized by Vedder and his wife, Jill Vedder, the event was in support of their non-profit, EB [Epidermolysis Bullosa] Research Partnership.

Following the Venture Into Cures benefit, Vedder released “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi” as singles, and both arrived with accompanying videos.

You can pre-order a limited-edition seven-inch of “Matter of Time”/ “Say Hi” here, as well as a limited-edition event poster here (designed by contemporary illustrator and artist Munk One, with all proceeds benefiting EBRP).

Watch the videos for “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi” below.