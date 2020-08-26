Ela Minus Drops Dance Single "el cielo es de nadie" From Upcoming Debut Album

Brooklyn-based, Colombian-born musician Ela Minus has released her latest single “el cielo es de nadie,” entirely self-produced, ahead of her debut album acts of rebellion, which is out on Oct. 23.

Minus has dabbled in various scenes, with influences ranging from hardcore to an education in jazz. On “el cielo es de nadie,” she opts instead for a hypnotic electro sound. Layered on top of a flashing club beat are light, calming vocals from Minus, adding to the song’s capability to entrance each listener.

“’el cielo no es de nadie’ is about all the love I see in small, everyday acts,” Minus says. “It’s an invitation to appreciate unheroic, but constant and meaningful actions. The song’s title, ‘el cielo no es de nadie,’ refers to the phrase ‘I’ll give you the sky,’ a common expression used in Spanish when in love. In the song, I defy it: ‘you can’t give me the sky’ / it isn’t yours to give.”

In a time where large parties are no longer the norm, the track evokes the nostalgic feeling of dancing under hazy club lights in the best way possible. The music video for the song was actually filmed in an empty club, at NYC’s Elsewhere.

Watch the music video for Ela Minus’ “el cielo es de nadie” below.