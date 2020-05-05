Grimes and Elon Musk Welcome Their First Baby

Pop-star Grimes and her partner, Tesla CEO and aspiring SoundCloud rapper Elon Musk, welcomed their first child on Monday, May 4. While this is Grimes’ first child, Musk reportedly has five sons from a previous marriage. A picture of the baby boy was shared by Musk on Twitter, featuring a filter that gave the baby face tattoos and long eyelashes. As of right now, the only comment on the baby’s name was provided in a potentially facetious tweet by Musk, writing that the baby’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Grimes announced her pregnancy back in January, ahead of the release of her album Miss Anthropocene. Grimes and Musk made their relationship public in May 2018, when the couple appeared at the Met Costume Gala together.

Last week, Musk took to Twitter in order to make his contrarian opinions about opening up the country known, also vowing to sell all of his worldly possessions. Just days before their baby’s birth, Grimes was not pleased at all with Musk’s Twitter rant.

My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

While concrete details concerning the baby’s actual name and a statement from Grimes are yet to come, Musk did post a picture of himself cradling the baby at the request of a fan, and assured Twitter that Grimes was in good health.

A few hours away! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020

Let’s hope that this baby is given a somewhat-comprehensible name and has a house to live in that isn’t Gene Wilder’s former estate.