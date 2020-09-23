Elton John Announces Rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Dates

Elton John announced plans to return to the stage next year, releasing rescheduled tour dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The tour will continue in 2021, with a European run kicking off in Berlin. John will also embark on a North American tour in 2022, after arena shows were postponed due to the pandemic.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” John said. “But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

John originally started the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in the fall of 2018, performing greatest hits throughout his career. This year, he also won an iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year.”

All ticketholders for the original shows will be honored for the newly rescheduled dates. Tickets and VIP packages for both the European and North American dates are currently available here. Keep scrolling for the full North American tour slate.

Elton John Tour Dates:

January

19 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

21 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

22 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

25 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

26 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

29 – N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

30 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

February

01 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

04 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

05 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

08 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

09 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

14 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

18 – Montreal, Quebec. @ Bell Centre

19 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

22 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

23 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

25 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March

01 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

02 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

05 – Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum

06 – Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum

19 – Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME

22 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

23 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

26 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

27 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April

01 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

02 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

05 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

09 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

12 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

13 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

16 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

19 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

20 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

23 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

24 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Arena

28 – Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena