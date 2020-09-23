Elton John Announces Rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Dates

Elton John announced plans to return to the stage next year, releasing rescheduled tour dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
The tour will continue in 2021, with a European run kicking off in Berlin. John will also embark on a North American tour in 2022, after arena shows were postponed due to the pandemic.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” John said. “But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”
John originally started the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in the fall of 2018, performing greatest hits throughout his career. This year, he also won an iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year.”
All ticketholders for the original shows will be honored for the newly rescheduled dates. Tickets and VIP packages for both the European and North American dates are currently available here. Keep scrolling for the full North American tour slate.
Elton John Tour Dates:
January
19 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
21 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
22 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
25 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
26 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
29 – N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
30 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
February
01 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
04 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
05 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
08 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
09 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
14 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
18 – Montreal, Quebec. @ Bell Centre
19 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
22 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
23 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
25 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
March
01 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
02 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
05 – Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum
06 – Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum
19 – Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME
22 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
23 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
26 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
27 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
April
01 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
02 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
05 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
09 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
12 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
13 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center
16 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
19 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
20 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
23 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
24 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Arena
28 – Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena