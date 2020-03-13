Emancipator Shares "Himalayan" from Forthcoming Album Mountain of Memory

Portland-based DJ Douglas Appling (Emancipator) shared Friday the latest single from his forthcoming album Mountain of Memory. Titled “Himalayan,” the track is described in a press release as “a sense of enlightenment, reflection, and achievement, perhaps what one would feel standing at the summit of a long ascent looking out above the clouds. The sounds of waves and reversed piano carry during the outro symbolize a nostalgic nod back to the earlier times at sea level.”

The track is the third single from Mountain of Memory, following “Labyrinth” and “Iron Ox.” Known as a classically trained violinist, Appling’s new album will explore string instruments such as the dilruba and cimbalom, as well as natural, organic sounds like finger snaps and water movements. It’s a continuation of Appling’s longtime concerns with multicultural sound and global consciousnesses.

Mountain of Memory is set to release on April 3 via Loci Records. You can listen to “Himalayan” below, as well as see upcoming tour dates for Emancipator Ensemble, Appling’s touring group alongside Ilya Goldberg (strings), Colby Buckler (drums), Mub Fractal (bass) and Asher Fulero (keys).

Emancipator Ensemble Tour Dates

April

29 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Soho Music Club

30 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

May

01 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

02 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda

05 – Bellingham, Wash. @ Wild Buffalo

07 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

08 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

09 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

10 – Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room

13 – Arcata, Calif. @ Arcata Theatre

14 – Nevada City, Nev. @ Miners Foundry

15 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aces of Spades

16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

September

23 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theatre

24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theatre

25 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic

29 – Portland, Ore. @ Port City

30 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

October

01 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale

02 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster

03 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Ave

04 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

06 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cowan

08 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

09 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

11 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

14 – Birmingham, Ala. @ The Saturn

15 – New Orleans, La. @ HOB

16 – Dallas, Texas @ Canton

17 – Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn