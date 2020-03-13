Emancipator Shares "Himalayan" from Forthcoming Album Mountain of Memory

Portland-based DJ Douglas Appling (Emancipator) shared Friday the latest single from his forthcoming album Mountain of Memory. Titled “Himalayan,” the track is described in a press release as “a sense of enlightenment, reflection, and achievement, perhaps what one would feel standing at the summit of a long ascent looking out above the clouds. The sounds of waves and reversed piano carry during the outro symbolize a nostalgic nod back to the earlier times at sea level.”
The track is the third single from Mountain of Memory, following “Labyrinth” and “Iron Ox.” Known as a classically trained violinist, Appling’s new album will explore string instruments such as the dilruba and cimbalom, as well as natural, organic sounds like finger snaps and water movements. It’s a continuation of Appling’s longtime concerns with multicultural sound and global consciousnesses.
Mountain of Memory is set to release on April 3 via Loci Records. You can listen to “Himalayan” below, as well as see upcoming tour dates for Emancipator Ensemble, Appling’s touring group alongside Ilya Goldberg (strings), Colby Buckler (drums), Mub Fractal (bass) and Asher Fulero (keys).
Emancipator Ensemble Tour Dates
April
29 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Soho Music Club
30 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
May
01 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
02 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda
05 – Bellingham, Wash. @ Wild Buffalo
07 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
08 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom
09 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo
10 – Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room
13 – Arcata, Calif. @ Arcata Theatre
14 – Nevada City, Nev. @ Miners Foundry
15 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aces of Spades
16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
September
23 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theatre
24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theatre
25 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic
29 – Portland, Ore. @ Port City
30 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
October
01 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale
02 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster
03 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Ave
04 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
06 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cowan
08 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
09 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
11 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
14 – Birmingham, Ala. @ The Saturn
15 – New Orleans, La. @ HOB
16 – Dallas, Texas @ Canton
17 – Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn