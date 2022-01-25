End of the Road Festival Reveals 2022 Lineup: Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes, Khruangbin to Headline

England’s End of the Road Festival revealed its 2022 slate on Tuesday, with Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and Khruangbin set to headline. The four-day fest runs Sept. 1-4, returning to Larmer Tree Gardens in North Dorset.
Further down the bill are The Magnetic Fields, Aldous Harding, Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Tinariwen, The Weather Station, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Sudan Archives, Nilufer Yanya, Greentea Peng, black midi, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Weather Station, Cassandra Jenkins, Durand Jones & The Indications, Kevin Morby, Yard Act, Circuit des Yeux, Yasmin Williams, Dehd, Moor Mother, Fruit Bats, Xenia Rubinos, Emma-Jean Thackray, Geese, Nala Sinephro, Porridge Radio, TV Priest, NewDad and more.
“I’m beyond excited about our 2022 lineup, which features artists we’ve been asking to play since 2006 and includes some of the greatest songwriters of all time in my opinion,” said festival co-founder Simon Taffe in a statement. “It really feels like this is the summer all festivals have been waiting for, a summer three years in the making for some. We have all been through a lot together and it feels good to be back, and to finally be able to dance with friends and artists from all over the world again.”
See the complete End of the Road lineup below, beneath a 2008 Fleet Foxes performance from the Paste archives. Tickets are on sale now.
END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP:
PIXIES
FLEET FOXES
BRIGHT EYES
KHRUANGBIN
THE MAGNETIC FIELDS
ALDOUS HARDING
KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS
PERFUME GENIUS
KEVIN MORBY
TINARIWEN
BLACK MIDI
LUCY DACUS
GREENTEA PENG
THE WEATHER STATION
SUDAN ARCHIVES
NILÜFER YANYA
HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF
NALA SINEPHRO
PORRIDGE RADIO
YARD ACT
MOOR MOTHER
DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS
ANAÏS MITCHELL
RYLEY WALKER
GABRIELS
EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY
STEAM DOWN
CASSANDRA JENKINS
DEHD
PURLING HISS
LOS BITCHOS
NEWDAD
LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD
WU-LU
SCALPING
INDIA JORDAN (DJ SET)
PRIYA RAGU
CIRCUIT DES YEUX
URAL THOMAS & THE PAIN
MIKE POLIZZE
YASMIN WILLIAMS
JAKE XERXES FUSSELL
THE LOUNGE SOCIETY
THE ANCHORESS
FRUIT BATS
THE GOLDEN DREGS
CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON
XENIA RUBINOS
ALABASTER DEPLUME
JANA HORN
AHMED FAKROUN
PART CHIMP
SINEAD O’BRIEN
GRACE CUMMINGS
AUDIOBOOKS
MARGO CILKER
MANDY, INDIANA
MODERN WOMAN
GWENIFER RAYMOND
GEESE
NAIMA BOCK
THE BUG CLUB
COCO
LAEL NEALE
GROVE
COLA
JOANNA STERNBERG
DEATHCRASH
COBALT CHAPEL
IAN NOE
ROSALI
TARAKA
BINGO FURY
KEG
LEE PATTERSON
LYNKS
KEYAH/BLU
BUFFALO NICHOLS
THE CHISEL
TV PRIEST
AUTOMOTION
M(H)AOL
JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS
KATHERINE PRIDDY
SNIFFANY & THE NITS
WARRINGTON-RUNCORN NEW TOWN DEVELOPMENT PLAN
MARLAENA MOORE
NUKULUK
SOPHIE JAMIESON
APOLLO GHOSTS
JOE & THE SHITBOYS