End of the Road Festival Reveals 2022 Lineup: Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes, Khruangbin to Headline

England’s End of the Road Festival revealed its 2022 slate on Tuesday, with Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and Khruangbin set to headline. The four-day fest runs Sept. 1-4, returning to Larmer Tree Gardens in North Dorset.

Further down the bill are The Magnetic Fields, Aldous Harding, Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Tinariwen, The Weather Station, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Sudan Archives, Nilufer Yanya, Greentea Peng, black midi, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Weather Station, Cassandra Jenkins, Durand Jones & The Indications, Kevin Morby, Yard Act, Circuit des Yeux, Yasmin Williams, Dehd, Moor Mother, Fruit Bats, Xenia Rubinos, Emma-Jean Thackray, Geese, Nala Sinephro, Porridge Radio, TV Priest, NewDad and more.

“I’m beyond excited about our 2022 lineup, which features artists we’ve been asking to play since 2006 and includes some of the greatest songwriters of all time in my opinion,” said festival co-founder Simon Taffe in a statement. “It really feels like this is the summer all festivals have been waiting for, a summer three years in the making for some. We have all been through a lot together and it feels good to be back, and to finally be able to dance with friends and artists from all over the world again.”

See the complete End of the Road lineup below, beneath a 2008 Fleet Foxes performance from the Paste archives. Tickets are on sale now.

END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP:

PIXIES

FLEET FOXES

BRIGHT EYES

KHRUANGBIN

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS

ALDOUS HARDING

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS

PERFUME GENIUS

KEVIN MORBY

TINARIWEN

BLACK MIDI

LUCY DACUS

GREENTEA PENG

THE WEATHER STATION

SUDAN ARCHIVES

NILÜFER YANYA

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

NALA SINEPHRO

PORRIDGE RADIO

YARD ACT

MOOR MOTHER

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

ANAÏS MITCHELL

RYLEY WALKER

GABRIELS

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY

STEAM DOWN

CASSANDRA JENKINS

DEHD

PURLING HISS

LOS BITCHOS

NEWDAD

LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD

WU-LU

SCALPING

INDIA JORDAN (DJ SET)

PRIYA RAGU

CIRCUIT DES YEUX

URAL THOMAS & THE PAIN

MIKE POLIZZE

YASMIN WILLIAMS

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY

THE ANCHORESS

FRUIT BATS

THE GOLDEN DREGS

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON

XENIA RUBINOS

ALABASTER DEPLUME

JANA HORN

AHMED FAKROUN

PART CHIMP

SINEAD O’BRIEN

GRACE CUMMINGS

AUDIOBOOKS

MARGO CILKER

MANDY, INDIANA

MODERN WOMAN

GWENIFER RAYMOND

GEESE

NAIMA BOCK

THE BUG CLUB

COCO

LAEL NEALE

GROVE

COLA

JOANNA STERNBERG

DEATHCRASH

COBALT CHAPEL

IAN NOE

ROSALI

TARAKA

BINGO FURY

KEG

LEE PATTERSON

LYNKS

KEYAH/BLU

BUFFALO NICHOLS

THE CHISEL

TV PRIEST

AUTOMOTION

M(H)AOL

JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS

KATHERINE PRIDDY

SNIFFANY & THE NITS

WARRINGTON-RUNCORN NEW TOWN DEVELOPMENT PLAN

MARLAENA MOORE

NUKULUK

SOPHIE JAMIESON

APOLLO GHOSTS

JOE & THE SHITBOYS