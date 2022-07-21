Watch Ethel Cain's "American Teenager" Music Video

With her full-length debut Preacher’s Daughter, Southern Gothic pop star Ethel Cain (aka Hayden Anhedönia) claimed a place on Paste’s lists of both the year’s best albums and songs (so far). Standout track “American Teenager,” as a matter of fact, was our #1 song of the midyear, and Cain has now released her self-directed and -edited video for the track, shot with Silken Weinberg in the artist’s Florida hometown.

Cain says of the video in a statement:

I was lucky enough to spend the weekend with one of my favorite people Silken Weinberg, who flew down to Florida and spent a couple days with me in my hometown, running around getting sunburnt and riding bikes to the high school football field in town. I dug my mom’s old cheerleading uniform out of the closet for the occasion. Looking at old pictures of my mom when she was my age cheering on that same football field was a huge inspiration when I was writing the song, so it only felt correct to play in her footsteps for the video. We shot it on the same camera we shot the “God’s Country” video on, trying to avoid any strict rules and just have a good time and shoot what felt natural and true to the essence of the song.

Cain is currently on a U.S. headlining tour, the Freezer Bride Tour, selling out venues across the country, with accompaniment from Preacher’s Daughter contributor Colyer. After that tour concludes, Cain will support Florence + The Machine for a run of shows in October.

Watch the “American Teenager” video below and see Cain’s tour itinerary further down.

Ethel Cain Tour Dates:

July

22 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall SOLD OUT

23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s SOLD OUT

24 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage SOLD OUT

27 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall SOLD OUT

28 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

30 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

31 — Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar

August

05 — Denver, CO @ Vortex Fest

20 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos SOLD OUT

21 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

22 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios SOLD OUT

25 — San Francisco @ The Independent SOLD OUT

27 — Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s (Here & There)

30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

September

01 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theatre (Here & There)

02 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins SOLD OUT

06 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

07 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

09 — NYC @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

10 — NYC @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

12 — NYC @ Music Hall of Williamsburg SOLD OUT

December

01 — Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04 — Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

06 — London, UK @ Omeara