PREMIERE: Everything Everything Unveil New Single,” The End of the Contender”

Manchester quartet Everything Everything are back with the third and latest single from their forthcoming LP, Mountainhead. “The End of the Contender” arrives on the heels of “Cold Reactor” and “The Mad Stone,” and hits immediately as a sweeping, catchy moment that glitters with hints of new wave, electro and a framework reminiscent of late-2000s indie pop. Everything Everything demands to be heard, as vocalist Jonathan Higgs sings about the juxtaposition of aggression and grandeur. “It’s all about the money now,” he muses. “You put the hard drive in the microwave, you antelope. You are a sack of wine. Call the cops and tell them what I want. My battery’s a hundred percent, it all made sense. Just blame it on the empire.”

Mountainhead arrives March 1, 2024 via BMG. Watch the music video for “The End of the Contender” below.