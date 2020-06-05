Listen to Executioner's Mask's Haunting New Single "Bury Me a Grave"

Executioner’s Mask—the eerie post-punk supergroup with Jay Gambit (Crowhurst), Ryan Wilson (Intestinal Disgorge) and Craig Mickle (LACE, Cop Warmth)—have released a new creepy single, “Bury Me a Grave.” It’s the second off of their forthcoming debut album Despair Anthems, which is out July 10 via Profound Lore.

Today—June 5, aka Bandcamp Day—the band and their record label, Profound Lore, are donating all of their digital Bandcamp sales to Black Lives Matter.

Jesse Howard says:

While we had scheduled the release of “Bury Me A Grave” as a single and the Despair Anthems LP pre-order months ago, infinitely more important things have been happening in the world. The bubble of white supremacy has been expanding for over 300 years, and while the battle for equality is far from over – the least we can do is contribute towards the fight against bigotry and injustice. We encourage everyone to do whatever you can in order to fight, be it with your time, money or resources. For George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, for every name we know and those whose don’t get publicized – silence is violence. Raise your voice.

You can preorder Despair Anthems here, and you can buy “Bury Me A Grave” on Bandcamp here. Listen to the song below, and keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

01. The Defilers

02. No Funeral

03. Bury Me A Grave

04. 1988

05. In the Night

06. True Blue

07. Growing Distances

08. Hatred of Self

09. Ratboy

10. Freight of Fire

11. Desperation Rising