Exclusive: Eyedress Bares It All With "STILL IN LOVE"

Idris Vicuña, better known by his stage name Eyedress, has all eyes on him. From bedroom to the big stage (including a fantastic performance at Riot Fest in 2021), his fast rise alongside a vibrant community of California musicians has been a thrill to witness. In an exclusive Paste premiere, Eyedress shares the video for “STILL IN LOVE.”

Much like Eyedress’ other work, there is an honesty found within each guitar strum and vocal echo. “STILL IN LOVE” plays out like a post-punk-influenced pop jam that ends in a warped-out lull. The accompanying video is a rare peek into domestic bliss with his partner, Elvia, and their child. For Eyedress, domesticity isn’t contained in four walls. From beach to skate park to the stage, “STILL IN LOVE” is a vulnerable love letter to his family, friends and music.

“It’s for all the lover boys and lover girls,” Eyedress explained. “We wanted to highlight all our favorite places in Los Angeles. No matter where me n Elvia go we’re ‘still in love.’ Since we’re always together we wanted to be creative n show what we can do with love.”

Below, watch the video premiere for “STILL IN LOVE” and keep an eye out for more news from Eyedress on Paste.