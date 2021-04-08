fanclubwallet Announces Debut EP, Shares "C'mon Be Cool"

Ottawa-based artist fanclubwallet, also known as Hannah Judge, has announced that her debut EP Hurt is Boring will arrive on May 14. The news arrives with lead single “C’mon Be Cool” and an accompanying video.

Hurt is Boring was created by Judge and her childhood best friend/producer Michael Watson while Judge was bedridden following a Crohn’s disease flareup—when she sings, “I went to bed and didn’t get out for 10 months,” she means that literally. Yet Hurt is Boring doesn’t feel sad or stagnant: “C’mon Be Cool” is a fresh, quirky piece of indie pop where Judge’s vocals shine through as serene and charming.

Judge said in a statement that “C’mon Be Cool” is about the struggle to grow when friends seem stuck in the past:

I feel like a lot of people might have felt this way during the pandemic. You’re isolated, your life has changed so much in a year, and you realize that maybe everyone else’s lives have not changed in the same manner.

Watch the music video for “C’mon Be Cool” below, and keep scrolling for the Hurt is Boring artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the EP here.

Hurt is Boring EP Artwork:

Hurt is Boring Tracklist:

1. Car Crash In G Major

2. C’mon Be Cool

3. Flew Away

4.What’s Up?

5. Hurt Is Boring