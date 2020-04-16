Faye Webster Shares Video for New Single “In a Good Way”

Atlanta-based folk/R&B artist Faye Webster has just released a video for her new track, “In a Good Way.”

In the video, Webster dances on a stage, singing “I didn’t know that I was capable of being happy right now / But you showed me how / I didn’t know that you were right in front of me / Until I looked out.” Shortly, a bundle of yellow smiley face balloons descend on Webster, lighting up the stage.

Putting out a new song at 8PM ESThttps://t.co/bcWlUDvdlGpic.twitter.com/oQ3KWgGTB3 — Faye Webster (@fayewebsters) April 15, 2020

Webster directed the electric video, in collaboration with Hunter Airhead, who worked on Webster’s videos for “Room Temperature” and “Kingston,” according to a press release.

“In a Good Way” follows Webster’s 2019 release of her full-length album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, via Secretly Canadian.

Watch the “In a Good Way” video and check out track artwork below.

“In a Good Way” Single Art: