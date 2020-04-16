Faye Webster Shares Video for New Single “In a Good Way”

This is her first release since 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club

By Isabella DeLeo  |  April 16, 2020  |  12:08pm
Photo by EatHumans Music News Faye Webster
Atlanta-based folk/R&B artist Faye Webster has just released a video for her new track, “In a Good Way.”

In the video, Webster dances on a stage, singing “I didn’t know that I was capable of being happy right now / But you showed me how / I didn’t know that you were right in front of me / Until I looked out.” Shortly, a bundle of yellow smiley face balloons descend on Webster, lighting up the stage.

Webster directed the electric video, in collaboration with Hunter Airhead, who worked on Webster’s videos for “Room Temperature” and “Kingston,” according to a press release.

“In a Good Way” follows Webster’s 2019 release of her full-length album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, via Secretly Canadian.

Watch the “In a Good Way” video and check out track artwork below.

“In a Good Way” Single Art:

