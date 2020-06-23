Fenne Lily Announces New Album, Shares Single

Bristol-based artist Fenne Lily has announced her sophomore album, BREACH, and has shared a lead single off the LP. “Alapathy,” Lily’s third single released via Dead Oceans, is a word made-up by combining “apathy” and “allopathic” (i.e Westernized medicine), and was written about how she “ started smoking weed to switch off [her] brain” after feeling unsatisfied by taking medication.

“Western medicine generally treats the symptoms of an illness rather than the cause,” she says. The single’s flitting guitar and persistent percussion work to convey Lily’s anxiety as a constant over-thinker, and the accompanying video directed by Benjamin Brook perfectly matches the song’s frenetic energy.

BREACH, Lily’s second album, was written during a period of self-enforced isolation before the coronavirus, and largely deals with “loneliness, and trying to work out the difference between being alone and being lonely.” The album will be Lily’s first for Dead Oceans, and is set for release Sept.18.

Watch the video for “Alapathy” below. Further down, watch Lily’s 2018 Daytrotter Studios session. Keep scrolling for the BREACH album art and tracklist.

BREACH Album Art:

BREACH Tracklist:

To Be a Woman Pt. 1

Alapathy

Berlin

Elliott

I, Nietzsche

Birthday

Blood Moon

Solipsism

I Used To Hate My Body But Now I Just Hate You

‘98

Someone Else’s Trees

Laundry And Jet Lag