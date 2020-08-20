Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Fenne Lily Demonstrates Stick and Poke Tattoos

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

Bristol-based singer/songwriter Fenne Lily recently announced her sophomore album and first for her new label Dead Oceans. BREACH is out Sept. 18, and in the meantime we can enjoy the singles released ahead of the album: “Alapathy” and “Berlin.” Also of note: Fenne is this week’s Quaran-Torials guest! She’ll demonstrate a method for applying stick and poke tattoos. But you probably don’t want to actually follow along at home unless you already have this nifty DIY skill set. But definitely join us to see how she does it. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST on our Instagram and find more details below. Don’t miss it!